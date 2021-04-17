Welcome to Terasology

Hero Image
The Terasology project was born from a Minecraft-inspired tech demo and is becoming a stable platform for various types of gameplay settings in a voxel world. The creators and maintainers are a diverse mix of software developers, designers, game testers, graphic artists, and musicians. We encourage others to join!

By: Niruandaleth on July 31, 2021

An exploration of recent events in Terasology development

By: Niruandaleth on July 24, 2021

In this post we are presenting the achievements of the student projects over the first half of this year's edition of Google Summer of Code (GSOC).

By: Skaldarnar, Niruandaleth on June 01, 2021

In this post we are presenting the student projects we accepted for this year's edition of Google Summer of Code (GSOC).

By: Skaldarnar on May 16, 2021

An exploration of recent events in Terasology development

By: Niruandaleth on May 02, 2021

A short spotlight on the results of our first community workshop targeting what motivates us and what we envision for Terasology's future.

By: Niruandaleth on April 17, 2021

An exploration of recent events in Terasology development

